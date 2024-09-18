DAYTON – Stephen Fraser Doe, 83, of Dayton, passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 13, 2024, at home.

He was born in Waltham, Mass. on May 26, 1941, the son of Bernard Doe and Marie (Burke) Doe. His family moved to Dayton in 1947. He attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1960.

On June 2, 1962, he married his wife, Janice. They moved to Dayton in 1968 and started a family, having three children. He worked as a machinist at GE and Pratt & Whitney. With his skills, he continually worked on all sorts of home renovation projects. He enjoyed the countryside and the large garden he maintained with his wife. He also served his country in the United States Army.

﻿Stephen was predeceased by his wife, Janice, on Nov. 5, 2019, and by his brother Bernard Doe, Jr., and his sister, Carolyn White.

﻿He is survived by his three children, Stephen Matthew Doe and his wife Bonnie, Susan Woolsey and her husband Roger, and Timothy Doe; and his three grandchildren: Steve, Brendan, and Jonathan. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, his sister-in-law; and his nieces and nephews.

﻿Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

﻿To view Stephen’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

﻿The family would like to thank Nancy Van Tassell and Laura Doyon Brown for their care and support.

