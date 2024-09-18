PORTLAND – Susie Rita (Allen) Cline, 80, died on Sept. 9, 2024, at her home in Portland, Maine, after a long illness. She was born on March 31, 1944, in Thomaston, Maine, the daughter of Clarence H. Cline and Phyllis Grace Doyle Kaler.

Susie attended Thomaston High School and the University of Maine at Orono. She married and gave birth to Rebecca in 1965 and Christopher in 1968. She moved to Portland in 1977 and remarkably returned to college as a single parent with two young children, earning a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies-Humanities from University of Southern Maine.

Susie was a very religious person and attended Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland for many years. She loved classical music and was also an avid artist and poet. Her favorite art piece is Andrew Wyeth’s The Patriot, a portrait of her cousin the late Ralph Cline of Spruce Head. She loved to watch Jeopardy! and, if the subject involved the fine arts, she could not be beat!

Family was so important to Susie. She looked forward to the time spent with her daughter and partner Michael, son and his wife Kathleen; grandchildren Samantha, Zachary, Jacob, and Grace; and friends at Franklin Towers.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Conroy-Tully Walker funeral home, 172 State Street in Portland, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. A procession to Thomaston Village Cemetery for a burial service at 2:30 p.m. will follow.

To view Susie’s memorial page or to leave a condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

