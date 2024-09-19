Town meeting, hearing

A special town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Town Hall to reconcile funds totaling $264,338.18.

A moderator will be chosen under Article 1 to preside at the meeting.

In Article 2, a variety of accounts to be reconciled for the fiscal year total $99,742.36. The money will come from undesignated surplus.

In Article 3, a sum of $164,595.82 to be reconciled for the Recreation Department for the 2023-2024 fiscal year with money from the recreation fund balance.

The Select Board will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall to hear public comment on amendments to the General Assistance Ordinance.

Free writing exercise

Author Gerard Bianco will present a program about writing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Buxton Town Hall.

“Gerard Bianco is an award-winning artist, author, teacher and lecturer,” according to Lorraine Lindstedt, a coordinator for writers workshops under a Narragansett Number One Foundation grant.

She said Bianco’s paintings and illustrations hang in many corporate and private collections throughout the United States.

His books can be found on Amazon and his short stories have appeared in various literary journals and his lessons, exercises and advice on the art and craft of creative fiction have appeared on the web and in the book, “Now Write! Mysteries: Mystery Fiction Exercises From Today’s Best Writers and Teachers.”

His latest book, “Marlee,” takes place in Maine and contains 13 of his unique illustrations. For more information about the author, go to gerardbianco.com.

West Buxton Public Library is sponsoring the event. Refreshments will be served. Reserve a spot by emailing librarian lindcabin@gmail.com.

