Meet the candidates
Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., will host a Meet the Candidates night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.
It’s an opportunity to meet candidates for Town Council, school committee, Maine Senate District 30, and Maine House districts 108 and 109.
Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry will be a special guest. The election is set for Nov. 5.
Fall brush drop-off
Gorham Public Works will accept brush from residents at 80 Huston Road between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on two upcoming Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 26.
Commercial drop-offs and stumps will not be accepted. For more information, Public Works can be reached at 222-4950 or dpw@gorham.me.us.
Blood drive
An American Red Cross blood donation opportunity is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the lower level of Brooks Student Center on the Gorham campus of the University of Southern Maine.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org/give.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Sept. 18, 1974, that Cornelia Files of Lincoln Street was hostess for a neighborhood tea in honor of Lena Day and Alice McConkey.
U.S. taxpayers’ debt
The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 13 that the U.S. public debt was $35,268,781,589,361.92.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.