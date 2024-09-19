Meet the candidates

Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., will host a Meet the Candidates night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.

It’s an opportunity to meet candidates for Town Council, school committee, Maine Senate District 30, and Maine House districts 108 and 109.

Gorham Superintendent Heather Perry will be a special guest. The election is set for Nov. 5.

Fall brush drop-off

Gorham Public Works will accept brush from residents at 80 Huston Road between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on two upcoming Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 26.

Commercial drop-offs and stumps will not be accepted. For more information, Public Works can be reached at 222-4950 or dpw@gorham.me.us.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood donation opportunity is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the lower level of Brooks Student Center on the Gorham campus of the University of Southern Maine.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 18, 1974, that Cornelia Files of Lincoln Street was hostess for a neighborhood tea in honor of Lena Day and Alice McConkey.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Sept. 13 that the U.S. public debt was $35,268,781,589,361.92.

