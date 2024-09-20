BRUNSWICK – Geraldine Ann Cray, 90, of Brunswick, died on Sept. 13, 2024.
She was born in Gardiner on Jan. 30, 1934, to Clarence Rines and Estella May Slack.
She married her husband, Roland R. Cray, in 1949, and worked at Eastland Shoe for several years and retired from Freeport Food Service after many years of work there.
She was a member of the Gospel Light Fellowship Church in Brunswick. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, cooking and loved her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roland R. Cray; and son, Wayne R. Cray
She is survived by Shirley M. Carter of Pownal, Virginia L. Desrosiers and husband Jerry of Levant, Linda Estabrook and husband Wayne of Bowdoinham; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Burr Cemetery in Freeport, on Thursday Sept. 26, at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.
