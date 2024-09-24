The Center for Maine Contemporary Art will open its fall season with the unveiling of four thought-provoking exhibitions that promise to captivate visitors. All are welcome to attend the free opening reception from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

“I forgot to remember” draws on the four decades–long, multidisciplinary practice of artist Katarina Weslien, who has created a large-scale and expansive exhibition for the Main Gallery at CMCA. “I forgot to remember” is immersive and experiential, reflecting the artist’s “deep, ongoing interest in the tactile and metaphoric power of cloth; how mute objects speak; and how objects elicit memories, emotions and embodied imaginations in the face of impermanence, disorder and displacement,” according to CMCA. This exhibition is on view until May 4, 2025.

“Cut, Bend, Burn,” a solo exhibition by Letha Wilson, opens Saturday in CMCA’s Bruce Brown Gallery. The exhibit will display a selection of Wilson’s work spanning the past nine years and highlight her enduring curiosity and ingenuity within the photographic medium. “Cut, Bend, Burn” is a culmination of Wilson’s fascination with materiality and the permeability of the photograph as a physical object. This exhibition is one view until Jan. 12, 2025.

“From the Collection of Lord Red” is the first Maine solo show of exhibiting artist Kyle Downs, opening Saturday in the Marilyn Moss Rockefeller Lobby + Karen and Rob Brace Hall. Downs presents wall sculptures made from strips of discarded basketballs, referencing post-production practices, pop culture and the psychology of collecting. This exhibition is on view until May 4, 2025.

“Paint the Air,” a solo exhibition of new works by Lauren Luloff opens in CMCA’s Guy D. Hughes Gallery, featuring paintings that reflect her continued fascination with textiles, pattern, repetition, form and color as means of expression. The scope of her new works are deeply personal and cross multiple disciplines. This exhibition is on view until Jan. 12 2025.

For more information, visit cmcanow.org.

