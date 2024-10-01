Everybody gets the blues, but nobody plays them like Bees Deluxe. Catch the British-Boston band as they bring the genre-bending brand of music that it calls “acid blues” to the Rock Harbor Brewery in Rockland at 7 p.m. Monday. Oct. 7.

Bees Deluxe pushes the limits of convention with a sound that is distinct yet rooted in the rich history of the blues. With a repertoire of off-beat originals — some featured on the band’s new album, “Hallucinate” — and fresh takes on tunes by blues legends like Etta James, BB King, Burt Bacharach, Billie Holiday, Robert Cray and more, Bees Deluxe takes its audiences on a deep dive into the blues.

Fronted by British guitar monster Conrad Warre, who toured with Joe Jackson and The English Beat and was a regular on stage at the legendary CBGB’s, the band has captivated audiences around the country. The band has shared the stage with blues royalty like Ronnie Earl, Walter Trout, Mike Zito, Dave Maxwell, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joanna Connor and Matt Schofield, and is just back from a tour promoting its new album.

The Monday Night Blues Series is produced by Paul Benjamin who brings the best of national, regional and local acts to the intimate stage of Rock Harbor Brewery at 5 Payne Ave. every Monday night. $20 cash at the door.

