TOPSHAM – Gary Thibeault, 69, a beloved father, Grampy, and friend, passed away peacefully at home in Topsham on Sept. 26, 2024.

Born and raised in Brunswick, Gary leaves behind a legacy of love, hard work, and dedication to his family.

He is survived by his children, Amanda (Nate), Cait (Ian), and Ethan (Paige), whom he adored and cared for in countless ways, large and small; and their mother, Cathy; his grandchildren, Collin, Brayden, Alannyah, Emily, Max, and Sophie were a source of endless pride and joy.

He was predeceased by his parents Emile and Carol Thibeault of Brunswick; brother, Steven and niece Sierra; as well as grandchildren, Rose and Cooper.

A man of many talents, Gary made his living as a handyman and mason, always taking on projects for his children and neighbors alike. His hands were never idle, and his craftsmanship touched the lives of those he loved. His steady presence and dry Maine humor brought warmth and laughter to every room, and his quiet, witty remarks were a constant reminder of his lighthearted spirit.

One of Gary’s greatest joys was spending time in northern Maine with his dear friends, where he would hunt and fish, work on cabins, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the woods. The fellowship of those trips, the stillness of the forest, and the satisfaction of a hard day’s work with friends brought him a deep sense of peace and happiness.

Beyond his role as a father and Grampy, Gary’s friendship with Richard Wellner stood as a testament to the enduring power of loyalty and camaraderie. Inseparable since childhood, their bond was a fixture in Gary’s life, one that only grew stronger with time.

Gary’s greatest gift was his constant love and support for those around him. He was a quietly caring father, a true friend, and a man who showed his love not with grand gestures, but through the consistency of his presence, no matter the circumstances.

He is also survived by his brothers, John, Mike, Jim and sisters Theresa and Jennifer and their families; as well as a large extended family.

In Gary Thibeault, we have lost a father, a grampy, and a friend, but his spirit will live on in the memories of all who were lucky enough to know him. He will be missed beyond measure.

Viewing will be at Desmond Funeral Home in Brunswick on Thursday Oct. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service and celebration of life to be held at a later date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

