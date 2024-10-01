HARPSWELL – Joseph M. Tonely, of Harpswell, formerly of Braintree and Norwell, Mass., passed away on Sept. 26, 2024.

He was predeceased by his parents Martin and Margaret (Fitzgerald) Tonely.

Joe was the cherished brother of Eleanor Correia and her late husband Frank of Wrentham, Mass., Elizabeth Doughty and her husband Bruce of East Boothbay, and Laura Gibbons and partner Bill of Ossippe, N.H., and her late husband, Tom Gibbons.

Uncle Joe had great interest and involvement in the lives of his nephews and nieces, Frank Correia and Bob Correia of Wrentham, Mass., Katie Maddox and her husband Matt of Newcastle, Kristen Danaher and her husband Gavin of Wenham, Mass., Shawna Gibbons and partner Stephen Harvey of Westminster, Mass. and Rebecca Gibbons of Franklin, Tenn.

Upon graduating from Boston Technical High School, skilled with pencil and paper, Joe translated his talent to a successful career as a draftsman of tool design at Northrop Corporation.

Joe’s enduring love for baseball, collecting baseball memorabilia, reading an endless array of baseball history, culminated with the Boston Red Sox finally winning the World Series in 2004.

Replica airplanes and lighthouses captivated his imagination, holding a special place in his heart.

Joe’s benevolence, bestowed upon him by God, his parents, and his strong Catholic faith, echoed his greatest gift, always putting family needs above his own.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home South Weymouth at 809 Main Street (Route 18 opposite So. Shore Hospital). A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 a.m. Burial in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell, Mass. See http://www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

Copy the Story Link