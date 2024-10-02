WHERE: Farley-Lamb Field, Williamstown, Mass.

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING: Northeast Sports Network

ALL-TIME SERIES: Williams leads, 55-17-5. Bowdoin won last year’s matchup, 20-0.

KEY STAT: 42.1%, the percentage of third downs converted by Williams, the highest total in the NESCAC.

OUTLOOK: The Polar Bears won their first game of the season behind a strong performance from Robbie Long, who threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns. The 28-21 win over Hamilton was the first time this season only one Bowdoin quarterback threw a pass and eclipsed for more than 200 passing yards. Head Coach B.J. Hammer said that was due to a simplified offensive gameplan, one geared toward the senior’s strengths. Backup quarterback Michael Wolfendale, who completed eight passes in the first two games, did not see the field last week, will still be used in the future but in a capacity focused on development. Williams is coming off its first defeat of the year, a 45-14 road loss to Trinity. Sophomore quarterback Owen McHugh has completed 73.4% of his throws for 607 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for three touchdowns. Sophomore wideout Jack Kennedy leads the Ephs in receptions (11) and receiving yards (137). Mario Fischetti (37 rushes for 134 yards and a TD) and Jon Oris (119 yards, TD) provide a one-two punch out of the backfield. “The biggest thing defensively is great run fits,” Hammer said. “Stop the run game, make (McHugh) throw the ball, make him uncomfortable and that’s what Trinity did.” Freshman linebacker Luke Mangini leads Williams in tackles (24), but 2023 all-conference second-teamers Cameron Smith (12 tackles, 2.5 TFL) and Ethan Scott (2.5 sacks, FF) will be impactful as well. Hammer is confident in his matchups on the offensive line. Both Williams and Bowdoin trend toward the top half of the conference in sacks allowed, with seven and eight, so whichever team can keep its quarterback the cleanest should see an advantage. Bowdoin’s Aidan Reidy and Koy Price have a combined 6.5 sacks.

OF NOTE: Bowdoin linebacker Koy Price was named the NESCAC defensive player of the week after recording four tackles, two sacks and a pick six touchdown against Hamilton…Three of the Polar Bears’ four touchdowns against Hamilton were scored on plays not in the red zone…Jed Hoggard leads Bowdoin in receptions (11) and receiving yards (145)…Freshman defensive back Ferris Collins leads Bowdoin with two interceptions…Linebacker Dan Fiore has the second-most tackles (28) in the conference…Last year’s 20-0 home win, was Bowdoin’s first shutout victory over Williams since 1963… Williams’ last shutout win over Bowdoin was in 2014…Bowdoin has not beaten Williams on the road since 1979.

