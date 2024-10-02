This season at the Chocolate Church is a spirited combination of familiar favorites and new offerings across genres, disciplines and sensibilities. Honestly, I love it all. The weekend of Oct. 11 and 12 is a one-two punch of CCAC classics: Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations and Being Petty. My recommendation: Put on your dungarees and dancing shoes and come to both.

First, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, the Chocolate Church Arts Center will bring us back to the glorious rock ‘n’ roll oeuvre of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. A couple years ago, I watched the documentary about the making of “Wild Flowers” (available for free on YouTube and clocks in at an easy 88 mins), and it reminded me of how special this artist and this group are and how prolific they were. There are few groups also whose arc is as pleasurable to travel — not a single album submission that doesn’t contain at least one awesome song. Given the band’s popularity and this particular tribute band’s notoriously spot-on performances, this is likely to sell out.

Second, at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, the latest concert offering from Bath’s own Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations is a loving tribute to the female giants of soul music. “Women of Soul” is 90 minutes of pure, unadulterated joy featuring the best of soul titans Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Etta James, Martha and The Vandellas, and Dusty Springfield. What I love most about their take is that they even take a deep dive into the musical genius of lesser known but brilliant artists like Ann Peebles, Mavis Staples and the incomparable Fontella Bass. As a lover of female soul music, I can testify that there is little else out there in the world of music that can stir so much joy, so much pathos, and so much passion.

“The essential contribution of women to the worldwide success of soul music has never received the kudos it deserves,” said Colwell in a recent conversation. “Our show sets the record straight, and places the genius of The Supremes, Gladys Knight, Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin firmly on the musical pedestal they deserve.”

Colwell uplifts the famed recording studios of Motown, StaxVolt and Muscle Shoals in the show’s discography, and his show promises to call in those storied, sacred places where lightning in a bottle was caught. His ensemble is made up of powerhouse women on lead vocals, a full horn section and a band of seasoned instrumentalists. I can’t wait for this.

Both shows are in the main space of Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. If you want to come to both shows but the cost is prohibitive, always feel free to reach out to us, and we’ll do what we can to make it more affordable.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link