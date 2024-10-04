BATH – It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our mother, Evelyn M. (Willette) Desmond on Oct. 1, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn was born Sept. 12, 1925 in Great Works, the daughter of Jules “Cheboy” and Marjorie Willette. She was the second oldest of eight children. She attended schools in Old Town and after graduating from cosmetology school she moved to Bath where she met the love of her life and married David E. Desmond on Sept. 11, 1948. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years together, traveling to many destinations around the world and always being on hand to help her children and grandchildren with any project they may have had going on.

Family meant everything to her. She spent her life supporting all aspects of the Desmond Funeral Home from interior decorating to ensuring that each family that passed through the doors was treated with dignity. Each family was graced by her personal touch. Evelyn was a member of CLUB 42, and was a communicant of St. Mary’s church, she found great comfort in spending time at the chapel-Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration, and was a vital member of those who served the chapel. She was always saying a Novina for those she loved. Her faith gave her great comfort.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, David E; and her son, Michael D.

She is survived by her children, Edward J. and wife Debbie Desmond of Topsham, two daughters, Anne M. and husband Ron Mosher of Bath, and Patricia D. and husband Mark Brown of Fairfield; special third daughter, Kim and husband Bruce Menz of Small Point and Homossassa, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, Kelly and wife Lori Desmond, Devon Desmond, James and wife Erin Desmond, April McNutt, David Desmond, Edward and wife Rylee Gilmore, David Mosher, Andrew and wife Jess Desmond, Tricia and husband James ‘Bo’ Keating, Peter and wife Ashlie Desmond, Kyle Brown and Kayla Brown; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlene Brooks of Clifton, and Lois and husband William Hogan of Veazie; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to CHANS hospice, especially Caitlin for their support.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 6, 2024 at David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

To express your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Evelyn’s name to

St. Mary’s Parish,

144 Lincoln St.,

Bath, ME 04530

Copy the Story Link