BRUNSWICK – On Tuesday Oct. 1, 2024, surrounded by her family, Virginia Marie (Parent) Lunn passed away after a brief illness. “Ginny”, as she was known by most, was born on Feb. 9, 1946, to Virginia B. and Donald J. Parent Sr. at Bath Memorial Hospital. Ginny attended schools in the Bath and Harpswell area. She graduated from Morse High School Class of 1964.
She held many retail services positions at Grand City, Howard Johnsons, Value House, W.T Grants, and Brunswick/Topsham Water District.
She is survived by husband, of 51 years, Mark D. Lunn Sr.; three sons, Kevin and his girlfriend Jessica of Augusta, Mark Jr. and wife Pam of Topsham, Steven and wife Amanda of Bath; her sister, Elaine and her husband William Christian of Florida; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Donald J. Parent Jr.
On Saturday Oct. 5, public visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Bath at 851 Washington St. starting at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will start at 11 a.m. A time of food and fellowship will follow.
To send you thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Bath for the Steeple Project.
