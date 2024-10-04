BRUNSWICK – William T. Konzal passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

He lived a good life.

Bill always felt that this simple statement summed up his life. He kept a framed John Irving quote on his desk: “Everybody dies. I’m going to die too. So will you. The thing is, to have a life before we die. It can be a real adventure having a life.” Bill had an adventure, and in so doing – as a husband, a father, a grandfather, and an educator – touched the lives of many.﻿

Bill lived in many places, including New York City, New Hampshire, Vermont, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Maine. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a teacher in New York City and Winchester, N.H.; a principal of schools in Monadnock, N.H., Charlestown, N.H., Colrain, Mass., and Standish; and a superintendent of schools in Gardiner and Lisbon, Erie, Pa., and Mercersberg, Pa. Bill was a consummate and dedicated educator who never lost sight of the true beneficiaries of public education – the students.﻿

In retirement, Bill found a community in Brunswick. He lived at the Two Echo co-housing community, served on the board of the Region 10 Technical High School, and was part of the ensemble at the Theater Project.﻿

Bill is survived by Jean, his wife of over 60 years and son, Greg. The three of them had lots of adventures ranging from driving across country in a VW Beetle to dinners at too many restaurants to count. Bill had great pride in and love for his son’s family – his daughter-in-law, Angela, and grandchildren Eliot, Michael, and Noah. We will all remember Bill’s kindness, resilience, caring, and, above all, his sense of humor (which could border on the irreverent).

﻿A celebration of Bill’s life will be scheduled. ﻿

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link