Halibut and cod remain popular among seafood enthusiasts, but thanks to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, more uncommon species are finding their way onto plates.

Previously, MCFA worked with Maine Sea Grant to create a set of ocean-friendly recipes using varieties of fish donated through its Fishermen Feeding Mainers program. Each card features harvesting methods and tips for home cooks. Additionally, the nonprofit’s 2023 cookbook “Catch” contains recipes tailored for chefs to encourage more kitchens to use locally sourced fish.

“Restaurants are trying to serve a variety of groundfish,” said Susan Olcott, MCFA director of strategic partnerships. “But getting places to serve a fillet of flounder … we aren’t quite there yet.”

To reach students, the nonprofit recently partnered with local businesses to process fish into value-added products for public schools in Brunswick, South Portland and Whitefield. For example, the Maine Coast Monkfish Stew is available in lunch lines. Now, colleges are joining the mix.

Recognizing National Seafood Month, Bowdoin Dining launched a seafood series. On Oct. 3, the school served a sweet Thai chili fish dish at Thorne Dining Hall.

“We used to buy what looked the best,” said Jesse Jones, who sources food at Bowdoin Dining. “Now, we base our choices on the most sustainable, responsibly and locally farmed fish varieties.”

Jones said the latest offering, fried flounder with a touch of sambal, ginger and garlic, was a hit. At dinner that night, 488 of the 900 student diners tried a portion, and many returned for seconds.

In the past, Bowdoin Dining has served monkfish stew at alumni dinners, and Jones said the launch of the latest seafood series “felt natural” with a strong partnership already in place.

“Fish is one of the best protein sources,” said Bens Martens, executive director of MCFA and a Bowdoin alum, who briefly worked in the dining hall as a freshman. “To have the bounty of the Gulf of Maine next door is an opportunity for all Maine institutions to share seafood with students.”

Jones referred to Bowdoin Dining’s “golden handcuffs.” Like Martens, he worked as a chef while he was a student, and 25 years later, he has found “no good reason to leave.”

“We already purchase 100% of our whitefish locally,” Jones said. “We hope to expand our commitment to the local seafood industry and strengthen other markets.”

Some additional entrées as part of the series have included redfish tacos with cabbage and jicama slaw, fish cakes with pickled ginger aioli, fried Maine fish with a spicy remoulade, Maine hake with an avocado tomato relish, Moroccan cod with lemon and chickpeas, and cilantro lime grilled salmon with corn salsa.

It’s easy to serve, but do the students want to eat it? According to Jones, rollout results have been positive, with students enjoying the flavors and wanting to try more.

Bowdoin Dining uses menu management software that tracks the consumption of each dish served. This tool uses forecasted volume to inform production quantities and monitor the success of new recipes.

The fried flounder will likely reappear since over half of the students swiped a plate.

“Buying underutilized fish, like flounder, hake, redfish and dabs, decreases the overfishing of other ‘popular’ species,” Jones said. “To ensure Maine’s fishing industry remains generational, we must uphold sustainable purchasing and fishing practices.”

