Harraseeket Harriers are collecting bottles at County Redemption in Freeport to benefit Regional School Unit 5 Community Programs, supporting students in need with scholarships.

Bottles can be dropped off at 155 Durham Road through Oct. 16.

This initiative by the youth running program teaches members leadership and community service, according to a prepared release from the Greater Freeport Chamber of Commerce.

RSU 5 Community Programs include many options, from adult pickleball to youth football, to international trips for adult to beginner language classes for youth. For more information about Community Programs, visit rsu5cp.myrec.com/info/.

Copy the Story Link