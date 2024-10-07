Author, life-long angler and L.L. Bean casting instructor for 20 years, Sue Daignault, will address the October gathering of the Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

Members and the public are invited to attend the free Merrymeeting Bay monthly meeting of this national cold-water conservation organization Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Sea Dog Brewing, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham. This is the new location for Merrymeeting Bay Trout Unlimited monthly meetings.

Social hour begins at 6 p.m., and the presentation starts at 7 p.m. The event is free; dinner and drinks can be purchased.

Daignault will talk about fresh and saltwater fishing in Maine and across the U.S., the Bahamas, New Zealand, Virgin Islands, Australia, Patagonia and Argentina. She will sign copies of her book, “A Full Net,” which can be purchased at the event.

MMBTU monthly membership meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month, September through May.

