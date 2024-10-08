The fall season at Boothbay Harbor’s historic Opera House includes the arrival of The Stoneheads — more often known to Midcoast fans as The Boneheads — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with a tribute to The Rolling Stones.

The band members have built a reputation over the decades as top-notch musicians and songwriters, who can play virtually any genre of music, from southern blues and soul music, to bluegrass and country, from roots to rock the members of the band never disappoint their fans.

Audience members are invited to come dressed as their favorite member of The Rolling Stones.

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and available only from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Online tickets are $25 and available only from the Opera House’s website at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link