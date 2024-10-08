The Boneheads perform at the band’s 2023 Van Morrison show at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor. Courtesy of the Opera House

The fall season at Boothbay Harbor’s historic Opera House includes the arrival of The Stoneheads — more often known to Midcoast fans as The Boneheads — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, with a tribute to The Rolling Stones.

The band members have built a reputation over the decades as top-notch musicians and songwriters, who can play virtually any genre of music, from southern blues and soul music, to bluegrass and country, from roots to rock the members of the band never disappoint their fans.

Audience members are invited to come dressed as their favorite member of The Rolling Stones.

Advance discounted tickets are $20 and available only from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling 633-5159. Online tickets are $25 and available only from the Opera House’s website at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
boothbay harbor maine, live music, Midcoast Go, Times Record

Related Stories
Latest Articles