Residents of Maine House District 99, which includes Harpswell and a small section of Brunswick, will decide who to send to Augusta to represent them in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Cheryl Golek, a Democrat, currently holds the seat. She won the 2022 general election against Stephen Davis, starting her first term, which will conclude in December.

Golek is running for reelection against Republican Sean Hall.

Both candidates spoke to The Times Record about their campaigns, highlighting concerns about the rising cost of health care, the lack of affordable housing and inadequate support for the local fishing community.

What experience would you bring to this position?

Golek: I am one of the founders of The Vicarage By The Sea, a long-term alternative care model for those living with memory impairments, and have been an advocate for those living with dementia for 26 plus years. These past two years have been an honor as a legislator. I’ve listened to concerns about our environment, the local fishing community and more. I plan to carry these stories and potential policies into my second term.

Hall: I am a veteran of the United States Army. I have worked in commercial and residential construction, as a sternman aboard local lobster boats, as a middle school science teacher, and as an assistant fire chief. Additionally, I serve as the vice chairman of Harpswell’s Marine Resources Committee. Through my experience, I have gained valuable insight into the challenges faced by Maine’s working families.

Why are you running for this office?

Golek: I am motivated by my lived experience and deep love for this community. I aim to return to Augusta to continue representing our district’s voices and building upon the successes of the 131st Legislature and the work I accomplished in my first term.

Hall: I am unsatisfied with the current composition and initiatives of the Legislature that harm the commercial fishing industry, small businesses, education and Maine’s working families. This has inspired me to run for office.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district?

Golek: Our district faces many issues, such as a lack of affordable housing, child care and support for our fishing community. We also have a severe workforce shortage and the rising cost of health care. It’s important for us to support our educational systems better and protect our environment for future generations.

Hall: I want to ensure access to Harpswell’s working waterfront, encourage the formation of small businesses, and promote public safety at the town level. I aim to promote affordable housing options and develop substance abuse recovery programs at the municipal and district levels.

If elected, how would you address those concerns?

Golek: I’m proud that all of my bills passed the committee, the House, and the Senate in my first term. I will continue working with my colleagues and constituents to develop solutions and policies to address our challenges.

Hall: Working with residents and stakeholders to understand their concerns and perspectives while developing solutions to challenges is important. I plan to accomplish this by soliciting constituent feedback and forming working groups.

To learn more about Golek’s campaign, visit her website at legislature.maine.gov/housedems/golek/index.html or on Facebook at Re-Elect Representative Cheryl Golek.

To learn more about Hall’s campaign, visit his election website at district99.info/.

Candidate responses have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and clarity.

Four referendum questions also will appear on the November ballot for Harpswell residents. These pertain to changes to a local shellfish ordinance (Article 2), the use of $54,720 state-sanctioned Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for emergency services (Article 4), the distribution of Working Waterfront Resiliency Grant Program disaster relief funds to six waterfront property owners (Article 5), and the approval of a pending commercial solar farm (Article 6).

The Harpswell Select Board voted unanimously on Sept. 5 to recommend approval of all the proposed actions except the solar farm and subsequent boat launch at George J. Mitchell Field, which would require the town to borrow up to $1.15 million for construction.

The town has already appropriated $500,000 in local funds for the project, along with $360,000 in previously awarded state grants. Terri Gaudet, Harpswell’s treasurer, noted those Maine Department of Transportation grants could be lost if Harpswell doesn’t move ahead with the project soon.

The shellfish ordinance is available for review and inspection at the Town Clerk’s Office or on the town website.

