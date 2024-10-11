WEST BATH – Richard “Dick” McElman, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2024 after a short illness at home, with his family, as he wished.

Dick was born in Bath on June 14, 1938, son of Richard E. and Iona M. (Dunton) McElman, Sr. He attended a one room schoolhouse on Montsweag Road in Woolwich and at the age of 9, was the janitor and was responsible for getting to school early to start the fire in the woodstove. He was driving a car by the age of 11 and also attended a two-room schoolhouse in Woolwich. Dick went on to Morse High School where he graduated in 1956.

In 1960 he married Maria J. Gillis. In 1960 Dick owned and operated Dick’s Sunoco in Woolwich. From 1971-1983 he owned and operated McElman Noyes in Woolwich and in 1983 opened Bath Subaru in Woolwich where he was still very active. Subaru of America honored him recently for selling Subarus for 50 years.

He was a member of the first planning board of Woolwich and was on the committee for the new Bath and Woolwich bridge. He was also chairman of New England Subaru Dealers.

Dick enjoyed tennis, sailing and working around the house. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Dick had a great sense of humor which amused many and confused a few.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, James McElman.

He is survived by his wife, Maria, of 64 years; one son, Bruce McElman of Woolwich, one daughter, Jane McElman of Woolwich, daughter-in-law, Stefanie McElman of Boothbay Harbor; grandchildren, Ashleigh McElman of Maine and Georgia, Blake (Alexandra) McElman of Woolwich, Brooke (Dominic) Casale of Richmond; and two nieces and four nephews.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Chans Hospice,

45 Baribeau Dr.,

Brunswick, ME 04011

