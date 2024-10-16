Cravings for heartwarming meals and treats are on the rise as temperatures drop and sweaters are cycled into daily wear.

Midcoast businesses came prepared, as restaurants and cafes from Freeport to Bath are breaking out their fall menus, featuring classic autumnal ingredients like applies and warm spices. After all, what better way to admire the foliage than with a full stomach and a spiced drink in hand?

Many are revamping their menus — pizza joints like Nomad in Brunswick and the Maine chain Portland Pie Co. have specialty pizzas to consider (at Nomad, the leek and sausage pizza drizzled with an apple cider reduction or Portland Pie’s squash, cranberry and ricotta pizza). Bakeries like Lil Jam Cookies in Brunswick introduced several new, sweet options to the menu, including an apple crisp blondie topped with apple pie filling and oats.

And, of course, each coffee shop is putting their own twist on specialty drinks, including some for spooky season. This week, Freeport’s Met included a “Poltergeist Latte” on its menu and whipped up a pumpkin-spiced matcha.

While it would be impossible to list every fall-themed special on the menu this season, here are four seriously good treats and eats to consider for your next autumnal splurge in the area:

The Abbey’s cider sausage porridge

Located within walking distance to Bowdoin College and in the heart of downtown Brunswick, The Abbey, which opened last year, has made its name serving coffee, seasonal snacks and festive booze all day long.

The Abbey’s cider sausage porridge is reminiscent of Thanksgiving dinner and is a comforting meal on a crisp day. Served on a bed of farro sweetened with brown sugar, the aleppo- and cider-braised sausage is mixed with celery root, dates and baked bits of apple, caramelized onions, topped with sprouts, and a mustard sauce to balance the sweetness. A meal like this is perfect for warming up, as the sausage does have a tiny bit of back-heat.

Grab it while you can. The Abbey is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, the restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Run With Soup — any soup

‘Tis the season to slurp your food, and Bath-based Run With Soup has plenty of homemade goods to offer for sweater weather. While this joint’s menu changes weekly, it’s a great spot to stop by for a quick soup.

The business serves hearty, hot soups of the week to take to work around the corner or enjoy at a patio table in the parking lot. For those who need something for later, Run With Soup keeps a fridge of equally delicious soups ready to heat up and enjoy as needed. Just a small tomato bisque to-go from the fridge, for instance, was enough for two meals with bread and had bold, creamy flavor.

This week’s specials include a sweet potato and caramelized onion soup (with onions caramelized in brown sugar and balsamic vinegar, sherry and a dash of cream) and a potato leek soup for the soul. Unfortunately, by the time you read this, there will be little time left to enjoy the specials, as the menu will be revised after Oct. 19. Check back on Run With Soup’s social media pages on Monday to see what the next specials are or just pop in on Tuesday to inquire.

This business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

SipHouse’s Chai Latte

Freeport’s SipHouse — a cozy tea and coffee spot in the heart of the retail town — has a soul-warming blend of spices for its chai to spark your taste buds.

The SipHouse chai latte, which can be made with your milk of choice, will prickle the back of your throat if you’re sensitive to spice, but for those with hardier palates, the drink is just the heat you need on a cool, fall day. For the faint of heart, consider a mellower version such as the cafe’s chaider (apple cider with chai). You might also consider adding a dash of the toasted marshmallow syrup to your chai order for an extra campfire feel, or pair it with a sweet from the locally baked goods the café keeps in stock.

SipHouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Wednesday.

Aki’s pumpkin spice boba

Half of you reading this expected to see a pumpkin spice latte on the list. Sorry to disappoint, but surely readers can appreciate the originality of what we have to offer instead: a pumpkin spice boba tea.

You can get a pumpkin spice latte anywhere, but Freeport’s newly opened Aki Japanese Fusion can offer a unique pumpkin spice twist for those warm fall days (if we have any left). Topped with whipped cream and paired well with brown sugar boba (which is essentially tapioca), the sweet pumpkin milk tea works well on its own, as it certainly is filling, or is a great desert to a sushi dinner.

This specialty drink is only here for a short time. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. On Saturdays, the business is open from 11:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

