Produced by Shop Maine Craft, the Guild Fine Craft Show returns for its eighth season next weekend with an indoor show held at the historic Fort Andross Mill in downtown Brunswick.

Attendees can browse a juried collection of handcrafted items by 35-plus of the state’s finest craft artists, featuring a diverse array of fine crafts including basketry, ceramics, fiber (decorative and wearable), glass, jewelry, lighting, metal, mixed media, paper and wood. There will be opportunities to meet the artists and purchase unique, handcrafted items.

The guild shows are a well-established artist marketplace welcoming the public to see, collect and learn about the highest-quality craft objects made by a membership of dedicated, talented and skilled craft artists.

“Join us in celebrating the artistry and passion that thrive in our community at this year’s Brunswick Guild Fine Craft Show,” show Director Lizz Brown said in a prepared release. “We invite everyone to discover the unique stories and backgrounds behind each artists’ work.”

The show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at the mill, 14 Maine St. Admission is $5; those under 18 may attend free of charge. For more information, email Brown at lizz@shopmainecraft.com or visit shopmainecraft.com.

