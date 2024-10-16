The University of Southern Maine Department of Theatre is kicking off its 2024-25 season with “The Wizard of Oz” Radio Play & Listening Party from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Lower Brooks Student Center on the Gorham campus.

This radio theater adaptation of a beloved tale is written by Linus Speary, directed by Joshua N. Hsu and performed by USM theater students.

In a world where everything seems too green, witches are in every direction, and roads unexpectedly end and begin, discover a land where dreams can come true. Join Dorothy and her fearless dog, Toto, as she’s whisked away from Kansas to the wonderful land of Oz. Together with a Scarecrow, a Tin Man and a Lion, they learn to depend on each other and discover their power within.

” ‘Oz’ is a book deeply embedded in the American consciousness: it’s omnipresent in our music, our films, our art and our everyday lives,” Hsu said in a prepared release from USM. “Its thoughts on friendship, self-determination and our love for ‘home’ continue to endure in our cultural vocabulary. We revisit the story from generation to generation, not just because of nostalgia but because we still cherish the ideals [author Frank L.] Baum espouses. We’ve tried to capture and convey how much ‘Oz’ is an influential Americana piece.”

This event is free and open to all; best for ages 7 and up. It will feature an Oz-inspired costume contest, food and non-alcoholic beverages, raffles, fun and, of course, a listen to the final piece. RSVP at usm.maine.edu/department-theatre/box-office-tickets/.

The show will also be streaming on WMPG 90.9, Portland and Gorham Maine, at 7 p.m. Audiences can purchase access when the finished piece is ready at the USM Theatre Box Office website.

This is the second radio play produced in the Bill Dufris Memorial Studio on the Gorham Campus by the USM Department of Theatre. Last year, it produced “The War of the Worlds” in the new studio and offered courses in audio engineering and podcasting.

For more information, visit USM Theatre online at usm.maine.edu/theatre or call the USM Theatre Box Office at 780-5151.

Those needing special accommodations to participate fully in this program should contact Janice Gardner at 780-5289 or janice.gardner@maine.edu. Hearing impaired: call USM’s telex / TDD number at 780-5646.

