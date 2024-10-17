Activities at the Common



There is an open mic night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Westbrook Common.

Local band Phil ‘n the Blanks will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturaday.

Participate in Zumba at 10 a.m. Sunday or salsa from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Another open mic night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Seniors meeting

Westbrook Seniors will meet at noon Monday, Oct. 21, in the Spruce Room at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., for a meal and entertainment.

A catered chicken parmesan meal will be served and the Lighthouse Jubilee duo will sing a variety of songs, holiday selections and some “rousing Gospel.”

Advance reservations must be made as soon as possible. For more information or to make a meal reservation, contact Sharon Darche at 415-8092.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 16, 1974, that Melissa Manoogian was a sophomore at University of Maine at Portland Gorham and her sister, Melinda Manoogian, was a freshman at Plymouth State College in New Hampshire.

