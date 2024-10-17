Gene Connolly, commander American Legion 2nd District, was guest speaker Oct. 4 when American Legion Post 62 met. Pictured in the front, from left, are Kenneth Santamore, new Memorial Post 197 commander, Westbrook; Connolly, Post 17, Portland; and Dennis Marrotte, commander and historian Post 62. In the back from left: Alan Brule, Sons of the American Legion, Post 197; Michael Thomas, Post 62 Sergeant at Arms; Philip LeClerc, chaplain; Gerry Doyon, treasurer; Philip Spiller Jr., first vice commander and Americanism officer; Harry Gorham, service officer; Richard Galipeau, Post 62 guest; and Roger Barr, Post 62 immediate past commander. Contributed / Christy Moore

Activities at the Common

There is an open mic night from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Westbrook Common.

Local band Phil ‘n the Blanks will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturaday.

Participate in Zumba at 10 a.m. Sunday or salsa from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Another open mic night will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

Seniors meeting

Advertisement

Westbrook Seniors will meet at noon Monday, Oct. 21, in the Spruce Room at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., for a meal and entertainment.

A catered chicken parmesan meal will be served and the Lighthouse Jubilee duo will sing a variety of songs, holiday selections and some “rousing Gospel.”

Advance reservations must be made as soon as possible. For more information or to make a meal reservation, contact Sharon Darche at 415-8092.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 16, 1974, that Melissa Manoogian was a sophomore at University of Maine at Portland Gorham and her sister, Melinda Manoogian, was a freshman at Plymouth State College in New Hampshire.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal News, westbrook maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles