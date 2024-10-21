Bath Housing has hired Josh Manahan as the new director of facilities to oversee the maintenance of new and existing properties and help with Comfortably Home, the nonprofit housing authority’s home safety modification program for homeowners to age in place.
Manahan joins Bath Housing after many years of running his woodworking and design business. He also serves on the board and Facilities Committee of the Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb.
“I did work alone for a long time, but so much of my satisfaction came from interacting with people, not just in a customer/manufacturer relationship, but in working as a team,” Manahan said in a prepared release from Bath Housing. “This position appealed to my communication experience and desire to be part of a team, and it appealed to my desire to really use the skills I’ve developed.”
Manahan will draw on his past experiences as a project manager for local artist John Bisbee and his work in yacht and cabinetry design.
As Bath Housing’s project for Congress Avenue Corridor moves along, with plans for 200 new residential units, Manahan is enthusiastic about helping care for its tenants.
Manahan is an Alna resident who lives in the home he built in 2004. In his free time, he hunts wild birds with his dogs.
