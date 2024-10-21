Coastal Maine Regional Broadband and BoomerTECH Adventures have teamed up to present “Empowering the Helper Part II.” This free tech training addresses the ever-evolving digital world and is designed for frontline tech support staff and volunteers at libraries, town offices, affordable housing, community and senior centers, and other nonprofits.

The training is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, 297 Bath Road, Wiscasset.

Part II will focus on internet safety and settings, social media, apps such as the Google Universe, and developing a volunteer base. In this interactive event, BoomerTECH educators and workshop participants will share resources and strategies to help staff and volunteers keep up-to-date about digital devices and best practices to assist the public with a variety of technology questions. Participation in the Part I session is helpful but not a prerequisite. A desire to help your community and interest in technology is the primary requirement.

To register for this free training, visit cmrb.me. Questions can be sent to Julie Casson, community digital planner at Coastal Maine Regional Broadband at jcasson@cmrb.me.

