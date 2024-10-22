TOPSHAM – Mary Muir Dilzer, formerly of New Hampshire Street, Plattsburg, N.Y. and more recently of Governor’s way, Topsham, died on Oct. 15, 2024, at her home, under the loving care of her family, the Highlands staff, and CHANS hospice of Brunswick.

She was born in Elwood City, Pa. on Feb. 2, 1933, the daughter of Hugh Muir and Violet Claypoole Muir.

After graduating from Florence High School in Florence, Colo., she enrolled at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, from which she received her nursing degree in 1953.

Mrs. Dilzer was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Raymond Charles Dilzer DDS (2020).

She is survived by her children, Patricia (Peter) White, Charles (Lynn) Dilzer, and Richard (Suzette) Dilzer; grandchildren Sarah Berry, Peter C. White, Dr. Emily Brunner, Allison Giguere, Kristin Arminia, Lauren Dilzer, and Samantha Slevens; and 15 great-grandchildren.

At Mrs. Dilzer’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to

Chans Hospice of Brunswick, or the ASPCA.

