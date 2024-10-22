BOWDOINHAM – Michael “Mike” Mark Tetu, 66, peacefully passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at Mid Coast Hospital surrounded by his three children.

Michael was born Nov. 21, 1957. He was the son of George Tetu and the late Simone (Pelletier) Tetu. Michael grew up in Brunswick and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1976.

He was the proud owner and operator of Michael Tetu Fine Carpentry for several years. During this time, he enjoyed mentoring and working alongside many of his friends and family including his nephew and son. He was well known as a skilled carpenter who truly had a passion and a love for his trade.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, spending time with friends and family, and working on his latest home projects. He is remembered by many for his quirky sense of humor as well as the kind, modest and genuine person that he was.

In addition to his father George, Michael is survived by his son, Noah Tetu and his wife Elizabeth of Durham, his daughter, Olivia Diaz and her husband Anthony of West Bath, as well as his daughter, Danielle McIntyre and her husband Daniel of Bowdoin. He is the treasured “Pepere” of Sawyer, Avery, Rylee, Wesley, Peyton, Mia, and Ava. He is also survived by his siblings Thomas Tetu, Timothy Tetu, Lisa Nickerson and Lynn Yuodsnukis; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Michael’s funeral service will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home located at 12 Federal St. in Brunswick on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 12:30 p.m. Immediately following services there will be a celebration of Michael’s life until 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Copy the Story Link