The Rockland Public Library will present a screening of “Horror Express” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. This event is free and open to all.
Eugenio Martin’s 1972 science-fiction, gothic-horror film “Horror Express” stars Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing. The story involves an alien possessing the frozen body of an early hominid and terrorizing the passengers onboard a Trans-Siberian Railway train in 1906.
The library will provide Halloween treats to snack on during the screening of this phenomenally frightful film. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.
The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Oct. 31.
