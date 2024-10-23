As a longtime resident of Westbrook, I am proud to support David Morse for mayor. When Morse stepped in as acting mayor, he faced the unique challenge of inheriting someone else’s agenda. Rather than follow along, he saw this as an opportunity to listen to the voices of our community. Through thoughtful engagement, he has learned from Westbrook’s residents and shaped priorities that reflect our needs.

Morse’s leadership is exactly what we need – rooted in empathy, community, and a genuine commitment to collaboration. He has demonstrated his readiness to step up, not when it’s convenient, but when our city needed him most. He’s lived, served and listened, and he’s ready to put that feedback to work for Westbrook’s future. On Nov. 5, your vote can make a difference. Elect a mayor who will continue to lead with grace and dedication. Vote for David Morse.

Janelle LoSciuto

Westbrook

