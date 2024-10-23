I want to express my strong support for the reelection of Tim Nangle to the Maine state Senate. His leadership has been vital for both seniors, like myself, and younger residents.

Sen. Nangle has supported important legislation that helps seniors stay in their homes by voting to expand the Property Tax Deferral Program. This program helps seniors who fall behind on property taxes. When the property is sold, the state is then repaid. Also, Nangle voted to increase the property tax fairness credit by $500 to $2000 for eligible seniors. He has also supported bills to make health care more affordable by lowering prescription drug costs.

Additionally, as a former Westbrook School Committee member, I appreciate that Nangle understands the importance of investing in education. His support for increased school funding and expanded access to vocational training is laying the foundation for a brighter future for many of our students.

Ellen Burrill

Westbrook

