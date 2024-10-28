A Brunswick art gallery said that some of its pieces were damaged when a car drove into its storefront on Monday.

Around midday, witnesses said that a driver drove into the Bayview Gallery located at the corner of Gilman Avenue and Maine Street. A representative at the gallery told The Times Record that the gallery was working on a temporary fix for its storefront in the wake of the incident.

Bayview did not provide specifics on the damaged art pieces but said it was working on taking artwork off the wall and away from now shattered front door and windows.

Several neighbors have helped with the cleanup process, said gallery owner Susan Robertson-Starr. She noted that the gallery is closed on Mondays and that no one was in the building when the crash happened.

A worker at Morning Glory Natural Foods, a shop located across the street from the gallery, said that he briefly met the man driving the vehicle when he distributed some flyers in the shop. The worker, who asked only to be identified as Jared Q., said that after the man left, he saw the man back out of a parking spot and suddenly do a full U-turn across the street and into the gallery.

“We heard everything happen and I looked to my right and I saw his truck sort of pulling out of the front of the building, and that was when I just stopped whatever transaction I was doing and ran outside just to make sure he was okay,” Jared Q. said.

He said that when he ran out, several dogs in the truck got loose. To his knowledge, all the dogs save one, described as a black “collie-type” with a bit of white on the chest, were caught. He said no one seemed to be hurt after the incident.

The gallery said that it was too busy today dealing with the aftermath to give more details on the accident or how it will respond and that it would provide further information at a later date.

The Times Record has contacted Brunswick Police Department for more details.

The Times Record sports reporter Cooper Sullivan contributed to this story.

