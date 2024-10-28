Halloween is this Thursday, and Midcoast towns have a packed schedule of events. All events listed are on Oct. 31.

BATH

• Halloween Hike: 9:30-11 a.m. Kids and their grown-ups can meet up with the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust at a local garden at 63 Lemont St. Come in a costume for a walk up the Overlook Trail at Thorne Head Preserve on a journey to the Halloween hideaway in the woods. The event has a spooky story at the trailhead followed by a costume parade.

• Halloween Kids Costume Parade: 1 p.m. at the Patten Free Library. Kids dressed in their scariest Halloween costumes will listen to a spooky story in the story time room followed by a parade around the public desks.

BRUNSWICK

• Halloween Parade and Tent or Treat: 4:30 p.m. at the Town Mall. Event timeline: 4:15 p.m., gather on the mall by the gazebo; 4:30 p.m., parade starts; 5 p.m., parade returns to mall; 5:05 p.m. Tent or Treat and Photo Booth Zone on the mall; 6:15 p.m., event concludes.

• Virtual costume contest: Slip into your scariest, funniest, most outrageous costume and join in the Brunswick Parks and Recreation Department’s Virtual Halloween Costume Contest. Post your picture on social media using #Brunswickmeparksandrec or send your picture to recprograms@brunswickme.org. Don’t forget to include the name of the costume, the name of the person/animal/family in the picture and the category you are competing in. Parks and Rec will give a prize from Frosty’s Donuts to one winner in each of the following age categories: toddler, preschool, kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade, fourth grade, fifth grade, sixth grade, family and pets.

DAMARISCOTTA

Trunk or Treat: 4-6 p.m. The Damariscotta Police Department and Central Lincoln County YMCA have once again teamed up to host Trunk or Treat at the Great Salt Bay Community School Parking Lot. The tradition began nine years ago. Police Chief Jason Warlick considers a “successful” night one where local kids enjoy a safe, free and traffic-free Halloween.

Annually, Damariscotta’s Trunk or Treat attracts 800-900 attendees within two hours. Activities include games, a catered hot dog meal from 1812 Farm and candy distribution, which is funded entirely by donations ($3,000 this year) and discounted candy from local stores.

Leftover candy gets donated to local businesses, though Warlick hinted that lucky late-night trunk-or-treaters often get additional free handouts.

To request trunk space, contact Karen-Ann Hager-Smith at khagar@clcymca.org. To donate prizes and treats, contact Chief Jason Warlick at jwarlick@damarsicottame.com.

FREEPORT

Trick-or-treating: 4-6 pm. in Downtown Freeport. Look for the trick-or-treat sign in windows and doors to see which businesses are participating.

GEORGETOWN

Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. Join Georgetown Community Center for a wicked good time at 19 Old Schoolhouse Road. Trunk or Treat lasts until supplies (free candy and pizza) run out. If interested in serving as a mobile trick-or-trunker around Five Islands Square, contact the Georgetown Recreation Committee at georgetownmainerecreation@gmail.com.

PHIPPSBURG

Trunk or Treat: 5:30-7 p.m. at the Phippsburg Town Hall parking lot. Vehicles will arrive adorned in their holiday best, and drivers will be wearing costumes to give out free goodies. The Recreation Committee will also collect non-perishable food items for the Bath Food Bank, including dry pasta, canned tuna or chicken, and peanut butter. To participate, sign up your vehicle by contacting Amy Burden at 751-6742. Note that cars must be in place by 5 p.m.

RICHMOND

Trunk or Treat: 5:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The parade is at 5:30 p.m. beginning at the library, and Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. and includes a culvert slide, fries and fried dough by Ye Olde English Fish & Chips.

TOPSHAM

Halloween Party: 5 p.m. at 36 Barrows Dr. Guests are encouraged to bring a bag of candy to this community event.

