Westbrook will honor its veterans, living and war dead, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with a ceremony at Veterans Rest, a section in Woodlawn Cemetery on Stroudwater Street.

The observance will include posting the flag, patriotic poetry, musical selections and a mayoral proclamation.

Deborah Shangraw, a resident member of the Veteran Services Advisory Committee, assisted in planning the ceremony.

“I am always humbled to be a part of the Veterans Day ceremony,” Shangraw said in an email to the American Journal. “To sit next to and work with veterans of several different wars, reminds me of the sacrifice they and many of their friends and families made.”

A federal holiday, Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day. It stems from the time and date a World War I armistice ending hostilities was signed in the 11th hour, 11th day and the 11th month in 1918, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It officially was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.

The ceremony in Westbrook gets under way at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 when police Chief Sean Lally and fire Chief Stephen Sloan ring the Last Alarm Bell 11 times. An emcee, either WGME’s Jeff Peterson and/or Phil Spiller of American Legion Post 62, will introduce American Legion Post 62 Commander Dennis Marrotte and American Legion Post 197 Commander Kenneth Santamore.

Post 197 Chaplain Rod Anderson will deliver an invocation and Marrotte with Santamore will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Post 62 Chaplain Phil LeClerc will read the poem “If These Boots Could Talk” by Jean Meyer.

The “National Anthem,” sung by musician Jim Gallant, will precede the mayor’s proclamation. Former Mayor Michael Sanphy will recite a poem, “Veterans Day” by Cheryl Dyson, before Gallant sings “America the Beautiful.”

Several Scout troops with adult leaders will decorate veterans graves with U.S. flags and help with placing wreaths at the granite memorial at Veterans Rest. The troops include Nonesuch Service Unit Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts Troop 87, and Brownie Troop 1768.

Organizers are expecting a big turnout.

“Veterans Day is a time to remember those that stood in front of all of us to protect our country, our allies, regardless of the harm that may come to them. Showing up for them on this day is the least we can do to show them how much we appreciate them and their service,” Shangraw said.

