Five days are left for Freeporters to decide who to send to the Maine House of Representatives.

Incumbent Melanie Fleming Sachs, a Democrat, is seeking a third term representing District 102 in the Maine House this year. Freeporter James “Jay” J. Finegan Jr., a Republican, is vying for her seat.

The District 102 candidates spoke to The Times Record about their platforms, both highlighting concerns like housing costs and tax burden in the community.

Candidate responses have been lightly edited for grammar, spelling and brevity.

James “Jay” J. Finegan Jr.

Please tell the readers a bit about yourself.

I’ve been a Maine resident since 1991, when I moved here from Washington, D.C. Since 2006, I have been a homeowner in Freeport near Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park. I served overseas in the U.S. military after graduating from Penn State University and then launched a long career in journalism. I am 74.

Advertisement

Why are you running for this opening?

Maine has largely been under Democrat control since 1974. We’re now the fourth highest taxed state. Our property tax burden, by some analyses, is the highest in the country, but personal income ranks 42nd. The incoming Legislature faces a budget shortfall of approximately $950 million due to overspending. I would bring a common sense, fiscally conservative approach to our financial situation.

What are the most pressing concerns in your town? If elected, how would you address those challenges?

The cost of living is a concern everywhere. It is most acute for our young people, who face staggering costs for housing, child care, medical insurance, groceries and other essentials. I believe we have an obligation to pass down to our kids and grandkids a state and a country that are safe, strong and financially stable. In many ways, we are failing them.

I’d say the cost of housing is the most vexing challenge. It can be best addressed by promoting construction of affordable houses, condos and apartment buildings. Excessive regulation adds about 25% to the cost of a new house, so a regulatory review could yield some savings. This is a workforce-critical problem.

What experience/expertise would you bring to this posting?

Advertisement

For eight years (2005-2013) I served as communications director at the Maine House Republican Office, responsible for speechwriting, press releases, opinion columns, media relations and more. I know the legislative process. Afterwards, six years as a licensed financial professional at Prudential gave me a solid grounding in investments, insurance and other aspects of finance.

Where can readers learn more about your candidacy?

A Facebook page, Jay Finegan for Maine House, contains information about my campaign. Additionally, I welcome phone calls from constituents — 844-4393.

Melanie Fleming Sachs

Please tell the readers a bit about yourself.

Melanie Sachs, age 55. I have had the honor of serving as Freeport’s state representative in the Maine House for two terms. I grew up in Maine and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Bates College with a bachelor’s in political science. I earned a master’s degree in science and social administration from Case Western Reserve University and a post-graduate certificate in business data analytics from the University of New Hampshire. I have been a licensed clinical social worker for over 25 years, with experience in private and nonprofit business sectors. I have been deeply engaged in the Freeport community for almost two decades as a town councilor, as a coach and volunteer in our RSU 5 schools, as the former executive director of Freeport Community Services, and as a volunteer for many arts and community organizations.

Why are you running for this opening?

Advertisement

Working with and for my community is a true joy. I have passed bills that have come directly from our residents, such as working with Freeport’s Accessibility Task Force on a bill standardizing electric vehicle charging station designs, or with our local Freeport cable board member to pass first-in-the-nation legislation protecting municipal franchise agreements (which brings revenue to the town and holds cable companies accountable), and with our school staff to enhance benefits and policies. Making a difference on issues that Freeport residents care about is why I hope to continue in this role.

What are your most pressing concerns for the district? If elected, how would you address those challenges?

I have spoken with hundreds of Freeport voters this summer who identify across the political spectrum. Here are the top four issues they talked about:

Environmental protection/climate change: As one constituent noted, “If we don’t protect our planet, then nothing else matters.” It is also the No. 1 issue Freeport residents connect with me about during the session. I have a 100% lifetime voting record on issues such as conservation, clean energy and PFAS remediation. I sponsored and passed the climate resiliency funding bills for businesses, nonprofits and municipalities this past session in response to the extreme weather events which devastated communities all over Maine, including Freeport.

Housing: As chairperson of the Appropriations Committee, I led efforts to include historic levels of budget funding (over $200 million) to support every level of housing need. This included funding for critical emergency shelter and services for those who are unhoused, support for first-time home buyers and for mobile home park tenants, rent relief for those most in need, and construction of rural and low-income housing — all of which are needed by Freeport residents.

Property tax relief: As former chairperson of the Freeport Town Council, I know that state actions to support local property tax relief are important. This past session, we fully funded municipal revenue sharing at 5%, which is critical for Freeport. I sponsored and passed a bill to require the state to reimburse communities more quickly this year, so that we can form local budgets based on real numbers (which meant $97,000 back to Freeport immediately). We kept Maine’s commitment to fund 55% of K-12 education and increased the Homestead Exemption reimbursement from 70% to 76%, resulting in more funds to Freeport.

Advertisement

Health care: I was honored to receive an award in 2023 from Maine Family Planning for my decades of work in providing and supporting access to reproductive health care, including passing a bill this session to ensure continuity of care after a merger/acquisition (requiring the new entity to keep providing reproductive care regardless of affiliation. This is critically important, especially in rural Maine.). I also voted to increase funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, ban debt collectors from charging interest on medical debt, lower the cost of prescription drugs, invest in veterans’ homes and nursing facilities, increase access to mental health care, and create a Paid Family and Medical Leave program. Health care is a human right, and I will continue to work to make sure everyone has access to the full spectrum of affordable and quality health care.

What experience/expertise would you bring to this posting?

I am finishing my second term as Freeport’s state representative in the Maine Legislature. I am currently serving as House chairperson of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. In my first term, I served on the Tax Committee; the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee; and the Maine Climate Council’s Working Group on Buildings, Housing and Infrastructure.

I served six years on the Freeport Town Council, and I was elected to leadership as chairperson (twice) and vice chairperson during my tenure. I bring more than two decades of experience as a skilled executive in the private and nonprofit business sectors, and as an active volunteer in local schools, youth and arts organizations.

I believe that my experience as a legislator, as a town councilor and as a licensed social worker has been incredibly helpful for my constituents.

Where can readers learn more about your candidacy?

Readers can reach Sachs by website (Melanie Sachs at mainecandidate.com), Facebook, Instagram (@melaniesachforme) or phone — 299-6825.

Copy the Story Link