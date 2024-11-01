BOWDOINHAM – Daniel J. Smaha, 73, died Thursday Oct. 3, 2024, at St. Mary’s Hospital Lewiston. He was born June 11, 1951, in Lewiston, a son of Michael and G. Phyllis Parker Smaha. He was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1969.
As a young man he was a traveling rock musician in regional venues with his bands Az-Iz and Ruckus. Once starting a family, he traded his musical ambitions for the responsibilities of home. First having tried his hand at production and promotion, he landed a position within the States Liquor Agency retiring as a licensing Inspector.
In his spare time, he restored the Coombs-Buker Cemetery by his home, and spent all the time he could in Merrymeeting Bay. He was especially a fanatic with his many jet-ski’s the family enjoyed through the years. His passion for music never waned as he always had music playing wherever he was. He had recently began enjoying his time as a “snowbird” spending time in Zephyrhills, Fla. and discovering his love of pickleball. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his son, Adam Smaha (Heather) of Bowdoinham; his companion, Pamela Wright of Dresden; a brother, Bud Smaha (Sue) of South Carolina, a sister, Vicki Grazier of Lewiston; four grandchildren, Mailie Smaha, Nora Smaha, Katie Leighton, Evan Leighton; nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brackett Funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. Committal will be in Bay View Cemetery, Bowdoinham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the:
Bowdoinham Food Pantry
c/o Town of Bowdoinham
13 School St.
Bowdoinham, ME 04008 or:
the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org)
