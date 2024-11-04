Bath Iron Works is among the groups that helped raise $4,000 this year for the Special Olympics through a Tootsie Roll fundraiser.

Each year, 40-50 Knights of Columbus council members throughout the state launch a fundraiser for their local Special Olympics teams.

During the annual Tootsie Roll Campaign, Special Olympians and volunteers canvas local stores, their home parish or Catholic church, and the gates of Bath Iron Works for the Bath chapter of the Knights of Columbus Council 249.

In February 2025, a check will be given to the Morse High School Special Olympic teams at a home basketball game, according to Grand Knight Michael Page. This year, the Knights of Columbus raised a total of $4,000 with the help of the BIW’s Local 6 Union. Last year, around $2,500 was donated to Special Olympics teams in basketball, volleyball, snowshoeing and skiing.

Every Friday, Bath Iron Works allows nonprofits to solicit funds at their gates for one hour between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m.

“This year, we enlisted the aid of our Local 6 Union brothers and sisters [and] made our presence known at the gates,” Page said.

Before this effort, around 10 Knights were at Shaw’s, Ace Hardware, Brackett’s Store and Saint Mary’s Church on Lincoln Street from Sept. 13-15.

“We are overwhelmed [by] Local 6’s generosity and community spirit and wish to thank them wholeheartedly for their support,” Page said. “Also, [thank] Ace Hardware, Shaw’s and Brackett’s Store for their support.”

