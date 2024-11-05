BRUNSWICK – Steven P. Bray of Bowdoinham, died on Sept. 30, 2024, at the age of 70 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born in Rockland, and raised in Owls Head. After a short time in Arlington, Mass., where he met and married his wife, Cathy, he returned to Maine and settled in Freeport. There Steve and Cathy raised three wonderful sons. They moved to Bowdoinham in 2005. Through the years Steve supported his family by working as a mechanic until his illness made that impossible.

Steve is pre-deceased by his father, Biron Bray, his mother Maxine Bray, his brother Tom Bray, his sister-in-law Judy Bray, and other beloved relatives.

He is survived by his wife Cathy Bray, his son Chris Bray and wife Becky and his grandchildren Sophie and Owen, his son Jason Bray and wife Amy, his son Mark Bray, his sister Betty Binkiwitz and husband Bill, his brother Bill Bray and fiancé Jeanne, his sister-in-law Cindy Bray, and many dear nieces and nephews.

Along with Steve’s family, there are many friends in the community that will miss him, especially those in the congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brunswick, where he was a member for many years. It was Steve’s faith that enabled him to endure the challenges of his life with comfort and hope. We will miss Steve for now, but we will see him again in the resurrection when Jehovah God “makes all things new”.

A memorial for Steve will be held on Nov. 16, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 721 Webster St., Lewiston ME 04240

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.

In lieu of flowers you may donate, as Steve did, to the worldwide Bible education work at donate.jw.org or to the charity of your choice.

Copy the Story Link