BELFAST – Dale E. McNelly, 78, of Bath, passed away on Nov. 5, 2024. He was born in Bath on April 26, 1946, the son of Berl and Helen McNelly.

Dale was active in sports from an early age. He was a member of the 1963 Morse High School basketball team which was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. In 1963 he was an All Maine Basketball Second Team selection. The following year he was an All Maine Basketball First Team selection. Following high school he played basketball at the University of Maine.

He enjoyed fishing, whether it was at his smelt camp at Bean Rock, striper fishing from his skiff, or dipping elvers in the spring.

He was a fixture at Rogers Hardware in Bath for a number of years, sending customers home with the right assortment of nuts and bolts they needed for their projects.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers Roger, Everett, and Edgar.

He is survived by his brother, Jeffrey and his wife Laura; and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast for their care and support during his time there.

No services are planned. The family will have a private time, honoring his memory.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Copy the Story Link