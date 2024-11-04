Run now, pie later.
Mt. Ararat High School’s Class of 2026 is hosting a Pie Run fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 10, that includes a 1K fun run and a 5K run/walk and a breakfast full of sweet and savory pies.
The fun run is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K around 8:45 a.m. (check-in is from 7:30-8:15 a.m.) at the High School, 68 Eagles Way, Topsham. Breakfast is from 9-11 a.m. in the school cafeteria.
Register for the event by Saturday, Nov. 9, at tinyurl.com/PieRun24. Cost is $10 for the fun run (fifth grade and younger), $20 in advance or $25 day of for 5K adults, $15 in advance or $20 day of for Maine School Administrative District 75 staff and students (K through 12). All include pie breakfast. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Also, participants are invited to come in costume — wear that Halloween costume one more time.
Community members interested in volunteering for the event can donate a sweet or savory pie or other pie-like items such as quiche,
crisp or pizza (precooked), or cider, bottled water, etc.; or assist as event staff, course guides or with set-up/clean-up. Volunteers can sign up at tinyurl.com/DonatePie24.
Contact Sarah Hickman at hickmans@link75.org with questions or for more information.
