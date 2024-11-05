The Theater Project in Brunswick presents “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare, directed by Lisa Muller, with shows Nov 15-24. The Theater Project’s Young Company will bring this classic tragedy to life at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays.
In Shakespeare’s classic tragedy of ambition and power, Macbeth hears a prophecy that he will become King of Scotland. Convinced by his wife to take action, Macbeth soon learns that power, and what comes with it, isn’t always for the best.
All tickets are pay-what-you-want. For more information, contact the box office at boxoffice@theaterproject.com or 729-8584. Online tickets available at ci.ovationtix.com/36005/production/1210199.
Upcoming season
The rest of The Theater Project’s 2024-25 season includes:
• “‘Tis the Season!”, Dec. 13-25, family-friendly songs and skits.
• “Winter Cabaret,” Jan. 31 through Feb. 9, an evening of skits, music and desserts.
• “The Wizard of Oz,” March 28 through April 6.
• “Voices in the Mirror,” May 30 through June 1, a program by teens of skits about their lives.
The Theater Project is located at 14 School St. Visit theaterproject.com to learn more.
