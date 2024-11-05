The Opera House in Boothbay Harbor will be the venue for a rare Maine appearance by the Bennewitz Quartet from Czech Republic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The evening’s program includes Joseph Haydn’s “String Quartet Op. 77 No. 2 in F major,” Bedrich Smetana’s “String Quartet No. 2 in D Minor” and Antonin Dvorak’s “String Quartet No. 13 in G Major, Op. 106.” The year 2024 is The Year of Czech Music honoring the 100th anniversary of famed composer Antonin Dvorak’s death. The quartet — made up of Jakub Fišer, first violin; Štěpán Ježek, second violin; Jiří Pinkas, viola; and Štěpán Doležal, violoncello — is touring internationally in support of bringing Czech music to the world stage.

“The round, sensual, silky sound of the Bennewitz Quartet recalls the great tradition of 20th-century Czech ensembles,” wrote music publication Diapason. “Their interpretations are distinguished by a perfect mastery of style and real experience of this repertoire.”

This string quartet is one of the top ensembles on the international chamber music scene. After winning two prestigious competitions — Osaka Chamber Music and Festa 2005 and Prémio Paolo Borciani, Italy 2008 — the group quickly gained the acclaim of the critics. In 2019, the quartet won the Classic Prague Award for the Best Chamber Music Performance of the Year. In the 2024 season, the Bennewitz Quartet has returned to numerous stages in Europe (Stuttgart, Mannheim, Heidelberg, Linz, Bilbao) and made its debut in Klagenfurt, Darmstadt and Duisburg.

The quartet bears the name of the violinist and director of a music conservatory in Prague, Antonín Bennewitz (1833-1926), who contributed greatly to the establishment of the Czech violin school.

Tickets are $30-$35 and available directly from the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave., by calling 633-5159 or by visiting boothbayoperahouse.com. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the day of the concert.

