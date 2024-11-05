The Chocolate Church Arts Center is thrilled to announce Studio Theatre of Bath‘s upcoming production of “HONK!,” a musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s beloved story “The Ugly Duckling.” With music by George Stiles and book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe, this witty, heartwarming show offers a fresh, modern twist on the classic tale of self-acceptance and celebrating differences. The production will run Nov. 15-17, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath.

“HONK!” follows the journey of an odd-looking baby duck named Ugly who struggles to fit in with his family and neighbors. Through a series of funny, heartfelt and thought-provoking encounters, Ugly learns that being different is more than okay — it’s something to be celebrated. With a cast of colorful characters, memorable music and a storyline that resonates with all ages, “HONK!” is a perfect family-friendly show for the Midcoast community.

With nearly 20 cast members whose ages span 9 to 79 years old, the show is an exciting return to a work for multigenerational audiences with a multigenerational cast.

“I have had the great privilege to work in regional and off Broadway houses and I have never seen a cast work this hard,” said Kyle Aarons, the director of the production. “To watch the community that has formed through this process has been an absolute gift.”

Aarons is joined by a stellar team of accomplished theater-makers: Music Director Courtney Babbidge, Choreographer and Producer Christina Longstreeth, and Producer Garret Coffey. Audiences can expect lively musical numbers like “Different,” “Hold Your Head Up High” and “Warts and All,” showcasing the homegrown talent and dedication of our community’s performers. The production also features an orchestra pit with live musicians.

“Directing ‘HONK!’ at the CCAC has been a dream of mine for over a decade,” Aarons said. “When I moved to Maine 11 years ago, I was welcomed with open arms. Having felt different my whole life, I felt accepted exactly as I am. ‘HONK!’ is my love letter to this community.”

Studio Theatre of Bath and CCAC are committed to making live theater accessible and inclusive. In this spirit, “HONK!” will offer affordable ticket prices and also provide partial and fully subsidized tickets to families for whom this is cost prohibitive. No one is turned away. Tickets are available online at chocolatechurcharts.org or at the door. Come laugh, sing and celebrate individuality with us at “HONK!” — where different is beautiful and everyone has a place to belong.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link