Acclaimed acoustic duo Ryanhood will make stop in Boothbay Harbor this weekend during its 20th anniversary tour. Cameron Hood and Ryan Green will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave.

Named “Best Group/Duo” in the International Acoustic Music Awards, Hood and Green got their first break as street performers at Boston’s Quincy Market. It was there that they were spotted by a college booking agent and thrust into the college touring scene, where Campus Activities Magazine would name them “one of the most requested acts by college buyers all across the country.” They have since gone on as a duo to perform more than 1,500 shows in 47 U.S. states and have shared stages with Jason Mraz, Matt Nathanson, Train and many more. Hood’s rich and folky lead vocals, Green’s explosive guitar and mandolin riffs, and their airtight vocal harmonies prompted the Arizona Daily Star to call them, “a match made in radio heaven.”

Ryanhood is currently on tour celebrating its 20th anniversary together as a band. The duo’s most recent album, “Under the Leaves,” was named “Best of 2021” by For Folk’s Sake, and sees the pair’s lead guitarist Green stepping into the role of sole producer, weaving a tapestry of lush strings and rich harmonies. The album, like their shows, is driven by strong acoustic guitar performances and is at turns energetic, hopeful and quietly moving — a musical invitation to breathe and to soak in a river of melodies and harmonic hooks. Hood and Green currently reside in their hometown of Tucson, Arizona, where they have won more than a dozen Tucson Music Awards, including “Best Folk Band” and “Best Rock Band.”

Tickets for the Opera House show are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. Call the box office at 633-5159 for the best/advance price.

