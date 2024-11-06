Town Clerk John Myers reported a 75.14% voter turnout Tuesday with 5,336 ballots cast of 7,102 registered voters. Even Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows dropped in.

Buxton did not have a municipal election, but in Presidential balloting in Buxton Donald Trump tallied 2,744 votes over Kamala Harris with 2,412. Resident Doug McClure cast the first ballot, backing Trump, when polls opened at 6 a.m.

In Maine House races, incumbent Republican Nathan Carlow carried Buxton in the race for House District 137 that includes part of Buxton and part of Hollis. Carlow garnered 2,276 votes in Buxton to 1,629 for Democratic challenger Elizabeth Gleason.

For House District 138 that includes Buxton, part of Hollis, Cornish and Limington, incumbent Republican Mark Blier led a field of three in Buxton balloting with 696; Democrat Michael McKinney, 329; and unenrolled candidate Michael Barden, 141.

Bellows arrived with a box of doughnuts before 6 a.m. in town hall and greeted poll workers.

