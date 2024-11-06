David Morse won the race for mayor Wednesday after Westbrook’s City Clerk announced results after completing ranked-choice tabulations. Lynda Adams finished second ahead of Larry McWilliams in the three-way race.

They were vying for a one-year term to fill a vacancy. Morse led the field with 48.9% of the of the 9,490 votes cast but fell short of the 50% required to avoid a ranked-choice runoff. Morse had 4,637 backers; Adams, 2,769; and McWilliams, 2,084, while 1,278 ballots were left blank.

“I’m overwhelmed by the amount of support,” Morse said Wednesday.

He’ll focus on economic improvements and lowering property taxes by expanding the tax base, he said, adding that a multitude of new jobs are on the way. “I’m looking forward to 2025 in the whole city,” Morse said.

In contested City Council races, incumbent Anna Turcotte in Ward 3 defeated challenger Anthony Dahms 1,021 to 645, and in a Ward 4 upset Amy Faulkingham narrowly edged incumbent Gary Rairdon 897 to 882. Incumbent Michael Shaughnessy was uncontested for his at-large seat.

Rairdon told the American Journal Wednesday afternoon that he intends to ask for a recount.

Brittney Barr in a contested race for an at-large School Committee seat bested Brian McCambridge 4,914 to 3,471. Three school candidates – Katy Rice in Ward 1; Erin Cavallaro, Ward 2; and Brooke Reed, Ward 5 – were uncontested for three-year terms.

In Maine House races, incumbent Democrat Drew Gattine was unchallenged in District 126.

In House District 127, incumbent Democrat Morgan Rielly prevailed over Republican Ryan Poitras 3,007 to 1,348, and in House District 128, incumbent Democrat Suzanne Salisbury defeated Republican Charles Ellis 3,342 to 1,791.

