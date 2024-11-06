Gorham voters favored Janet Kuech and David Willis in a four-way race for two Town Council seats, and chose Eric Thistle and Nicole Yeo-Fisher for the School Committee. All seats are for three-year terms.
Willis was the top vote getter in the Town Council race with 5,365; Kuech tallied 3,980; Jim Hager, 3,491; and George Vercelli, 2,566.
Willis said Wednesday it marked his first bid for elected office.
In the school race, Thistle had 5,187 supporters; Yeo-Fisher, 4,956; and Marilyn Amoroso, 4,048.
In Maine House races, Democrat Parnell Terry was the victor in House District 108 over Republican Thad Moody 2,632
to 2,539, and Democrat Ellie Sato in House District 109 defeated Republican Alan Livingston.
Assistant Town Clerk Michelle Allison reported University of Southern Maine students arrived at Ward 2 in Shaw Gym in buses at 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the number of students who voted was unknown as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Town Clerk Laurie Norfors said 11,560 ballots were cast of the 16,440 registered voters with a 71% voter turnout.
