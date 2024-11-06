Gorham voters favored Janet Kuech and David Willis in a four-way race for two Town Council seats, and chose Eric Thistle and Nicole Yeo-Fisher for the School Committee. All seats are for three-year terms.

Willis was the top vote getter in the Town Council race with 5,365; Kuech tallied 3,980; Jim Hager, 3,491; and George Vercelli, 2,566.

Willis said Wednesday it marked his first bid for elected office.

“I appreciate all of the support received from the Gorham community during the election process and am excited to begin working on their behalf. I believe Gorham is a truly special place and will work to ensure it stays that way for future generations to enjoy,” Willis said in an email to the American Journal.

Kuech could not be reached for comment by the American Journal deadline.

In the school race, Thistle had 5,187 supporters; Yeo-Fisher, 4,956; and Marilyn Amoroso, 4,048.

In Maine House races, Democrat Parnell Terry was the victor in House District 108 over Republican Thad Moody 2,632

to 2,539, and Democrat Ellie Sato in House District 109 defeated Republican Alan Livingston.

Assistant Town Clerk Michelle Allison reported University of Southern Maine students arrived at Ward 2 in Shaw Gym in buses at 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the number of students who voted was unknown as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Town Clerk Laurie Norfors said 11,560 ballots were cast of the 16,440 registered voters with a 71% voter turnout.

