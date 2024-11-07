West Bath has elected two members to the school board from a slate of three candidates vying for seats.

Joanne Powers secured reelection with 940 votes, with Robert Weir in second netting 595. Courtney Giovinazzi lost out on a seat, securing 550 votes.

Powers will bring 35 years of teaching experience in elementary schools of Regional School Unit 1 and has lived in West Bath for 50 years. She supports continuing to send 75% of middle and high school students to neighboring RSU1.

Weir moved to West Bath in 2007 and plans to work for the community’s residents and children to ensure that pressure to economize and keep taxes low does not diminish the value and quality of West Bath’s education system.

Weir thinks the West Bath School District must negotiate a new contract with a nearby school district to accommodate tuition students for grades 6-12 in the coming year.

