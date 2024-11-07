It was a crisp fall day at Darrowby Farm Sanctuary, and inside the new wooden barn, the animals were restless. They, too, could sense the transition into shorter days and colder nights.

A symphony of neighs filled the air. Two goats bleated in the fields, out of sight. And a bruiser of bachelor ducks strutted past a pig pen.

Unfazed, the swine munched on acorns while Amanda Glenn, the sanctuary’s co-founder, gathered a bucket of nuts to save for a later day. She discovered the pigs enjoyed oak seedlings after noticing purple urine in last winter’s snow, a side effect of the tannins found in acorns.

Jake, one of the cows, affectionately nuzzled her, and she leaned in to be face-to-face with him.

“How are you today, Jakey?” she cooed.

Glenn and her partner, Andy Theriault, care about how each animal feels and whether its needs are being met. To them, animals aren’t property, they are people.

Advertisement

This weekend, on Nov. 9, Glenn and Theriault will host a volunteer day to welcome visitors to the sanctuary to help prepare for winter, interact with the animals and leave inspired — or at least, that’s the goal.

After adopting their first rescue horse, Jay, who had health issues, the couple quickly bought another horse, Chey.

“Horses shouldn’t be kept alone,” Theriault said. “The two formed a beautiful friendship. Whenever one would receive medical care, the other would patiently stand by and wait.”

The same goes for pigs.

When Stardust joined the sanctuary, she was severely emaciated. Her eyelids had receded, and nearly every bone was visible through her thin flesh. After three weeks on a new feeding program, it became clear she was pregnant.

“She’d been used for breeding her whole life,” said Glenn, sharing that she gave birth to nine healthy babies in July. “Now, for the first time, she is a mom. She refused to be weaned away from the piglets, and one night, we walked in, and she’d tucked them all under the hay — like a blanket.”

Advertisement

Last month, the piglets were taken to Kennebunk for neutering to break the generational breeding cycle.

“Sir Grunmore and Stardust have become roommates,” Theriault said, bent down, petting the male pig. “He used to be overfed to the point where he could barely move and was blind. Now, he’s like a stepdad to the piglets and lets them climb on him.”

Stories like these run rampant at Darrowby, where each animal is at a different point in its recovery journey. The road to health is long for many, but it’s made easier (and more comfortable) in a nurturing environment.

‘Abuse is not a simple black-and-white issue’

When the couple bought their home in 2018, they wanted to use the land for good but needed a clear vision.

After visiting farm sanctuaries in upstate New York, including Watkins Glen, Woodstock Farm Sanctuary and the Catskill Animal Sanctuary, the two felt compelled to contribute.

First came Jay and Chey, then Empress, Darrowby’s first pig. After that, the floodgates opened.

Advertisement

While animal welfare was undoubtedly motivating, Theriault stated that the broader idea of “reducing suffering” influenced the mission.

“Some people buy a pig for fun,” Theriault said. “But they don’t realize it takes a lot of work. Others may be elderly or become ill and unable to care for their pets. It’s important to have compassion for the animals and their former owners.”

Glenn agreed. For her, the most important lesson has been realizing that abuse is not a simple black-and-white issue. While malice may be one cause, good intentions can also lead to abuse when individuals feel overwhelmed or lack adequate knowledge.

A vet once told the duo: “You can’t be upset with anyone who calls for help because it shows they’re trying to do the right thing.”

“Hearing that flipped a switch,” Glenn said. “Instead of being angry, we try to understand better. Those who surrender their animals have taken a positive step, and now we are privileged to treat them well.”

Engaging area students

In its first year, 2019, friends and family visited the farm animals. It wasn’t until the following year that schools began to arrive.

Advertisement

At the time, Glenn’s stepchildren were enrolled at Damariscotta Montessori School. Before going on Thanksgiving break, seventh- and eighth-grade students visited the sanctuary on a field trip.

“It was a great experience,” Theriault said. “The kids were already accustomed to experiential learning, which made everything run smoothly. We got to watch them form a sense of ownership — speaking up about what they wanted to do and animals they hoped to see.”

Since 2020, Darrowby has hosted Chelsea Elementary, South Bristol Elementary, Maine Media Workshops and Medomak Valley High School.

They partnered with Lincoln Academy, whose students designed their sign and built birdhouses for the barn in the EdLab, and the Sundog Outdoor Leadership program in Camden, which has hosted various trips as part of its “integrity” curriculum. This year, Alt Ed students at Medomak Valley High School have been visiting monthly to help out.

“I can’t get enough of the moments we witness,” Glenn said. “Kids gain self-efficacy, working with tools and forming relationships with the animals.”

Although many farm animals have grim pasts, Glenn and Theriault don’t avoid discussing them on tours. They both noted that regardless, many people find the sanctuary peaceful and went on to highlight the symbiotic relationship between farm animals and people and farm animals and the environment.

Advertisement

Pigs, cows, goats and horses are excellent for tilling and fertilizing soil, managing forest waste, and repelling pest species. Although they were not brought to the property for land management, they have significantly reduced the need for machinery.

“There are many ways to interact with farm animals that don’t lead to their death,” Glenn said. “Pigs like to root and demonstrate incredible digging abilities. Here, we welcome that behavior and recognize it as a self-soothing technique that helps aerate our soil.”

The nearby woods used to have overgrown brambles leading down to the stream. The pigs helped clear them, enhancing the health of the woods and creating natural trails.

Open volunteer day

Like humans, farm animals prefer to stay indoors in the winter. The lack of daylight affects their moods, and they often sleep the day away.

For Glenn and Theriault, shorter days mean more tasks to complete in less time: snow removal, washing water dishes, heating the barn, and cleaning and changing bedding. If anything, their workload becomes busier.

“After a snowfall, everything stops,” Glenn said. “Until we shovel.”

Advertisement

As Mainers, Theriault said, it can be challenging to accept help when it seems easier to get the work done alone. However, many hands often make heavy tasks lighter.

The upcoming volunteer day is a chance for locals to help prepare Darrowby for winter.

Tasks include replacing the roof on the chicken coop, installing Dutch doors in the pig barn, and insulating the ruminant barn, which was installed in May thanks to a grant from Doree Taylor Charitable Trust.

In the future, the aim is to provide more consistent volunteer opportunities and potential internships for local students.

Twelve participants have already signed up for this weekend’s volunteer day, and the list is growing. Those interested are encouraged to complete a survey at tiny.cc/jt6uzz so that farm staff can have enough tools to accommodate visitors. However, walk-ins are also welcome to arrive at 230 North Mountain Road in Jefferson between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“We cherish our relationship with the community,” Glenn said. “And we look forward to opening our doors to more residents so they can enjoy this space as much as we do.”

Copy the Story Link