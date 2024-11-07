Seniors to meet

Westbrook Seniors will meet at noon Nov. 18 in the Spruce Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

A catered turkey dinner will be provided. Registrations must be made by Wednesday, Nov. 13, by calling Sharon Darche at 415-8092. Entertainment will be provided by Salem Street.

Visitors are always welcome. For more information, contact Carol Sue Hayden at 8542112 or email cdhayhall@maine.rr.com.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross has a blood drive scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Give blood now through Nov. 17 and receive a $19 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice and be automatically entered for a chance to win a $7,000 gift card.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org/give.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 6, 1974, that Shirley Jackson was hostess for a jewelry party following a covered dish meeting of the Townsend Club at Westbrook Universalist Church.

